Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 397,535 shares of company stock worth $146,411,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $336.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

