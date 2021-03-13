Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. 5,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,278. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

