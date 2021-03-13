Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of -98.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

