Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 925 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE LW opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average is $73.17. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

