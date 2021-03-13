Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 46,135 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 864.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

