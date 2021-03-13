Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 12,732 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 80,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 448,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $17.71. 3,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,436. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. The fund was formerly known as Central Fund of Canada Limited. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

