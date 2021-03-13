Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD stock opened at $1,067.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,159.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,100.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

