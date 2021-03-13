Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 78,101 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,101 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

