Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 464 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of CMC Materials worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $169.95. The company had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,628. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $179.27.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

