Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sanmina worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Sanmina stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $40.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

