Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,794 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 38.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total value of $3,228,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,708,413.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,078,989 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS stock traded down $13.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.47. 533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $547.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.32. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.11 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.