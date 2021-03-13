Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,911 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,848,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,594,000 after purchasing an additional 164,454 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.56. 4,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.