Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116,964 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

