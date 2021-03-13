Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,158 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $542,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

