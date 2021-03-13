Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,226 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after purchasing an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after buying an additional 1,884,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.