Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 543.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after purchasing an additional 211,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,777,000 after acquiring an additional 105,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $364.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.12. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $402.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

