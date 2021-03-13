Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.68 Million in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of National Fuel Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $49.09. 323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

