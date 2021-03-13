Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 72.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.88.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $150.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.41.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

