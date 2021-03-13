Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cognex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.