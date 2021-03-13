Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of FormFactor worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,967,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FormFactor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. Cowen raised their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

