Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $624.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.46.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

