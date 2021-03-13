Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

Shares of CI stock opened at $238.22 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

