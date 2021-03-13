Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE EVRG opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.