OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Trading 6.3% Higher

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.06. 9,435,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 14,293,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get OpGen alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.