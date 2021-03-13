Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Open Lending stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,037 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,645,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,511,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,850,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

