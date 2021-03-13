Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.
OTRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
NASDAQ OTRK opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.
