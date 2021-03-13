Ontology (ONT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $333.32 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00001891 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $909.77 million and $333.32 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.29 or 0.00238968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010190 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars.

