One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSS shares. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 362,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,260. The firm has a market cap of $151.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.06 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

