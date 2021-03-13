OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives $7.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In other OncoSec Medical news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 4,067,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONCS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. 146,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,346. The stock has a market cap of $164.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

