On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the February 11th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTIVF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,503. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. On Track Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.78.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

