Omnitude Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00048661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.25 or 0.00664427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00066097 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00024994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

ECOM is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.