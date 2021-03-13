Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.45.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA opened at $227.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.50. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,650 shares of company stock worth $42,412,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $267,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.