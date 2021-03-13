OIN Finance Trading Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One OIN Finance token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $897,043.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.66 or 0.00466294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00062839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00069927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00080712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.73 or 0.00534776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011745 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,384,552 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

