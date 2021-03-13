OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $34.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.78.

NYSE OGE opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 995,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,581,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 639,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

