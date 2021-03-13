Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 247,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 419,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $740.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $5,118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 275,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,709 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 686,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 545,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

