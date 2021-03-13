Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) versus Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Critical Survey

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Ocugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 834.65 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -9.17 Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -6.76

Ocugen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vir Biotechnology and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 2 0 5 0 2.43 Ocugen 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.95%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential downside of 52.00%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Ocugen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -339.61% -47.11% -39.44% Ocugen N/A -47.72% -30.78%

Summary

Ocugen beats Vir Biotechnology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

