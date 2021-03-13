Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $580.59 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $580.59 million and approximately $79.85 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00048909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.16 or 0.00663877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00066188 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00038241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

