Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 349,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wolfe Research raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

