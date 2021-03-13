NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE:NVR traded down $91.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4,493.00. 163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,491. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,596.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,235.81. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,832.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NVR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,023.60.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.