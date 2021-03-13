NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s 2nd Largest Position

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. NVR makes up about 9.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in NVR were worth $73,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NVR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,023.60.

NVR stock traded down $45.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,538.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,832.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,603.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,237.61.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $64.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

