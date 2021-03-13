NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $514.00. The company had a trading volume of 361,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,058. The company has a market capitalization of $318.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

