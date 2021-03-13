nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in nVent Electric by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,248. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

