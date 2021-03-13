Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NUVCF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Nuvei from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nuvei from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Nuvei stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

