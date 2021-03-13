Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUO. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,137,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 317,199 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 10,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,457. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

