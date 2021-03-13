Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Down 84.6% in February

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the February 11th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 234,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

NYSE NXJ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,867. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

