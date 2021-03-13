Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NXC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.06. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

