NULS Market Cap Hits $88.53 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. NULS has a market cap of $88.53 million and $62.68 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 57.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00450810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00061887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.00518990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012020 BTC.

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

