Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVZMY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Danske raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

OTCMKTS NVZMY traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.34. 23,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.8492 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

