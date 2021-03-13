NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR opened at $129.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.67 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

