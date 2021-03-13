NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post $136.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.50 million and the lowest is $131.62 million. NovoCure reported sales of $101.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $582.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.17 million to $623.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $669.26 million, with estimates ranging from $638.10 million to $702.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,934. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.88 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $194.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.66.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

